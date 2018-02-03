Calendar » DramaDogs, a Theater Company presents: EARTH DUET and OTHER STORIES

February 3, 2018 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

DramaDogs, A Theater Company opens their 25th year of experience-based art in Santa Barbara with "Earth Duet and Other Stories," a new series of short plays that uses an artistic combination of poetry and humor to impart a message about the importance of environmental conservation. Presented in collaboration with Climate Change Theatre Action, a worldwide series of performances of short plays that explore humanity’s legacy in the natural world, "Earth Duet" celebrates the beauty of our planet while inspiring the imagination to consider the future of our environment. "Earth Duet" is part of DramaDogs’ Relevant Action program, which addresses current social issues through the medium of theatre.

Featuring local artists E. Bonnie Lewis, Nita June Davanzo, Justin Davanzo, Mack Urbanowicz, and Tyler X. Koontz. Original Music by Eric Valinsky and Josh Jenkins.