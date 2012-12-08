Calendar » DramaDogs does CLASS

December 8, 2012 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

DramaDogs does CLASS, Why Body-Centered Acting? Your body is your instrument in acting, performing and the part of you that is present in every moment. Satiate your theatrical desires through innovative, evocative, professional instruction in classes of Body-Centered Acting; through the disciplines of sensory awareness, imagery and choice. Pilates, Nia and Yoga are integrated in developing your artistry through the embodiment of your practice. You will find your personal style of: • Expressivity • Bold Creative Choices • Releasing Fear of Judgment A workshop for Actors, Dancers, Movers and Curious Theater Enthusiasts! 805.687.6805 or [email protected]