Calendar » Dream Books Art Workshop with Guest Artist Chloe Gray

June 27, 2012 from 12:30 - 2:00 pm

Art From Scrap now offers Wednesday Art Workshops for the summer! Join us in the AFS Art Center above the ReUse Store on Wednesday afternoons, 12:30-2:00 pm, through the month of August. Taught by AFS Staff Artist Chloe Gray, our mid-week workshops are sure to please artists of all ages and abilities! No reservations required. $8.00 per person. For more info- 805-884-0459 x 11.