Calendar » Dream Foundation’s 13th Annual Celebration of Dreams Gala

November 8, 2014 from 5:00pm - 12:00am

Dream Foundation's 13th Annual Celebration of Dreams Gala will be held at the Bacara Resort & Spa on Saturday, November 8, 2014. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to be part of an event that will inspire you and an evening that will profoundly move you. This will be an amazing celebration honoring 20 years of dreamers along with the dreams that have touched lives, created lasting memories, and provided peace, closure and joy at the end of life's journey.

As always, this incredible event will feature world-class performers and celebrities, as well as moving stories from the people and families that we serve every day. Net proceeds are vital to supporting the program, which receives no federal or state funding and relies solely on corporate and individual contributions, grants and in-kind gifts. Dream Foundation is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and has never turned down a qualified dream request.

Join us to celebrate the love, compassion, and community that make it all possible, and learn about how you can help Dream Foundation be an important part of people's lives and dreams for the next 20 years!

The event will honor John Paul DeJoria who will receive the 2014 Humanitarian Award and leading biotechnology company Genentech, who will receive the 2014 Outstanding Corporate Partner Award. Bill Medley, KT Tunstall and David Ryan Harris will take the stage and DJ Chris Cox will appear for his second straight year at the after party.



