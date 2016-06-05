Calendar » Dream Foundation’s 2nd Annual Summer Dream

June 5, 2016 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

The 2nd Annual Summer Dream fundraiser for Dream Foundation is a fresh, summer-themed event benefiting young Dreamers 18-40 years old. Summer Dream includes a fashion show, live entertainment, and delicious food and drink from local artisans at The Mill. Please join Generation Dream – young professional, entrepreneurs, and leaders – to help Dream Foundation give life to final Dreams. Summer Dream will feature the designs of Catherine Gee, Jenni Kayne, Miller’s Oath, a performance by Cody Lovaas and KEYT Channel 3’s, Alan Rose as emcee.

The Runway Show will feature award-winning singer-songwriter, Cody Lovaas! Cody is a singer-songwriter and surfer from Carlsbad, California and who has become Jason Mraz’s “protégé” and opened for him on his 2015 North American tour dates. His soulful lyrics and acoustic sounds have been making waves in California and beyond. Besides creating music, Cody is passionate about creating positive change in the world around him and is a supporter and friend of Dream Foundation.