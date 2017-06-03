Calendar » Dream Foundation’s 3rd Annual Summer Dream

June 3, 2017 from 4:00PM - 7:00PM

The 3rd Annual Summer Dream fundraiser for Dream Foundation is a summer-themed event focused on wellness, and benefiting young Dreamers ages 18-40. Summer Dream will include an ever-popular poolside fashion show, surprise live entertainment, and delicious food and drink.

This year’s Summer Dream will include a fashion show featuring Calypso St. Barth and local designers Catherine Gee, K. Frank, Lole, Miller’s Oath, Rocha Swim, and Tropical Affair. The evening will feature a live performance by Brandi Lentini, special appearances by local best-selling authors, The Double Energy Twin and Judi & Shari Zucker, and entertainment by Aqualillies.