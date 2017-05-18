Calendar » Dream Foundation’s 7th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon

May 18, 2017 from 11:00AM - 2:00PM

Please join us for a delectable lunch, silent auction and raffle.

H O N O R I N G 2 0 1 7 P R O G R A M S P O N S O R S

Laurel Barrack; Diane & Tim Brown; Kate & Arthur Coppola;

Nissrin Mahmoud & Bob Fuladi; Hollye & Jeff Jacobs; Shelley & Paul Schulte

H O N O R I N G 2 0 1 7 V O L U N T E E R S

Ed Van Wingerden, Grower of the Year

Steven Shulem, Volunteer of the Year

Sherie Parker, Volunteer of the Year

Special to Dream Foundation’s hometown of Santa Barbara, Flower Empower is a volunteer-driven program that delivers hope and compassion—in the form of beautiful bouquets—to those in need.

Several days each week, groups of volunteers prepare dozens of arrangements using donated flowers, and then make deliveries to hospitals, hospices, cancer centers and personal residences. In addition to abundant bouquets, flower recipients enjoy fresh-baked cookies, fine chocolates and cards hand made by school children.

For volunteer inquiries or to refer a flower recipient, contact [email protected]