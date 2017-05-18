Dream Foundation’s 7th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon
Please join us for a delectable lunch, silent auction and raffle.
H O N O R I N G 2 0 1 7 P R O G R A M S P O N S O R S
Laurel Barrack; Diane & Tim Brown; Kate & Arthur Coppola;
Nissrin Mahmoud & Bob Fuladi; Hollye & Jeff Jacobs; Shelley & Paul Schulte
H O N O R I N G 2 0 1 7 V O L U N T E E R S
Ed Van Wingerden, Grower of the Year
Steven Shulem, Volunteer of the Year
Sherie Parker, Volunteer of the Year
Special to Dream Foundation’s hometown of Santa Barbara, Flower Empower is a volunteer-driven program that delivers hope and compassion—in the form of beautiful bouquets—to those in need.
Several days each week, groups of volunteers prepare dozens of arrangements using donated flowers, and then make deliveries to hospitals, hospices, cancer centers and personal residences. In addition to abundant bouquets, flower recipients enjoy fresh-baked cookies, fine chocolates and cards hand made by school children.
For volunteer inquiries or to refer a flower recipient, contact [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Dream Foundation
- Starts: May 18, 2017 11:00AM - 2:00PM
- Price: $125
- Location: Klentner Ranch
- Website: www.dreamfoundation.org/flower-empower
- Sponsors: Dream Foundation