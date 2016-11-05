Calendar » Dream Foundation’s Dreamland Gala

November 5, 2016 from 5:30PM - 12:00AM

Dream Foundation's 15th Annual Gala, An Evening of Memorable Moments and Realized Dreams.

Celebrate the evening with family and friends while making a difference in the lives of terminally-ill adults at Dreamland Gala, Dream Foundation’s 15th Annual Gala. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 with a silent auction. An elegant dinner in the Bacara Ballroom will follow with captivating performances from LA's top talent throughout the night. Get competitive during the evening’s live auction, all to benefit the Dreamers of Dream Foundation. Do not miss the Dreamland After-party with renowned DJ Chris Cox accompanied by an exhilarating light show.