Calendar » Dream Foundation’s Dreamland Gala

November 18, 2017 from 5:30PM - 12:00AM

Dream Foundation’s 16th Annual Gala is expected to be our best gala to date—continuing with last year’s success of Dreamland and introducing this year’s theme—“Follow that Dream!”

Dreamland will feature an extraordinary program of special guest speakers, premium entertainment and an after-party that will keep the town talking long after it ends.