“Dream on By”

Don’t miss this world premiere by New York choreographer Peter Pucci. Set to the songs of Paul Simon, "Dream On By" will explore the intangible ideas the music evokes: faith, hope, belief in friendship, a better way and the search for answers. Peter Pucci is well-known for his successful work with companies such as the Joffrey Ballet, where he co-choreographed Billboards, set to the music of Prince.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: State Street Ballet
  • Starts: April 27, 2013 2 p.m.
  • Price: Section A tickets are $41, Section B tickets are $31 and Section C tickets are $21.
  • Location: Lobero Theatre
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/dream/
  • Sponsors: State Street Ballet
 
 
 