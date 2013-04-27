“Dream on By”
April 27, 2013 from 2 p.m.
Don’t miss this world premiere by New York choreographer Peter Pucci. Set to the songs of Paul Simon, "Dream On By" will explore the intangible ideas the music evokes: faith, hope, belief in friendship, a better way and the search for answers. Peter Pucci is well-known for his successful work with companies such as the Joffrey Ballet, where he co-choreographed Billboards, set to the music of Prince.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: State Street Ballet
- Starts: April 27, 2013 2 p.m.
- Price: Section A tickets are $41, Section B tickets are $31 and Section C tickets are $21.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/dream/
- Sponsors: State Street Ballet