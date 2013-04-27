Calendar » “Dream on By”

April 27, 2013 from 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this world premiere by New York choreographer Peter Pucci. Set to the songs of Paul Simon, "Dream On By" will explore the intangible ideas the music evokes: faith, hope, belief in friendship, a better way and the search for answers. Peter Pucci is well-known for his successful work with companies such as the Joffrey Ballet, where he co-choreographed Billboards, set to the music of Prince.