Dream Team Council Benefit Showcase

May 23, 2015 from 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

On May 23rd, the Dream Team Council Benefit Showcase for Dream Foundation will be held at the Marjorie Luke Theater in downtown Santa Barbara. This showcase, produced by the students of Dream Team Council, will feature rising singer-songwriter Cody Lovaas, who has toured and opened for Jason Mraz, as well as the talents of local high school students, including Erik & Madeleine, Gabe Reali and Luana Psaros. All proceeds from this event will benefit Dream Foundation. DTC provides opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience in non-profit management and program support, earn community service hours and learn skills that apply to their areas of study­—all while building their résumés and, most importantly, helping others.