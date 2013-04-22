Calendar » Dreaming of Freedom: Prisons, Politics, and Black Liberation

April 22, 2013 from 6:00pm

Theresa Shoatz and Quincy Saul discuss Maroon the Implacable by Russell Maroon Shoatz, former Black Panther and current political prisoner. This new collection of writings offers self-critical and fresh analyses on Black Liberation struggles, prisons, and theories and methods of organizing. Theresa Shoatz is a longtime community organizer and Russell Maroon Shoatz’s daughter. Quincy Saul is co-editor (with Fred Ho) of Maroon the Implacable. www.mcc.ucsb.edu