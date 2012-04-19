Dreamscape By Rickerby Hinds
April 19, 2012 from 7:30pm
Performance/MCC Theater In 1998 a 19-year-old African American young woman was shot to death by four police officers in Riverside, California - while passed out in her car. Through poetry, dance, and beat boxing, Dreamscape explores the life of Myeisha Mills (Tyisha Miller) and re-frames her death by following the trajectory and impact of the 12 bullets that struck her - each one triggering its own unique memory.
- Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
- Starts: April 19, 2012 7:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: UCSB Multicultural Center Theater
- Website: https://www.mcc.sa.ucasb.edu