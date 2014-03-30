Calendar » “DRESSING UP & DRESSING DOWN”….Kimono Style

March 30, 2014 from 2:00 pm

A special presentation by the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum where the Kimono: Tradition, Pattern & Symbolism exhibit curator will demonstrate the appropriate ways to wear a kimono with special focus on the many layers of cords, ties and stiffeners that are required to dress properly.

In this presentation the exhibit curator will explain the meaning of each clothing item as she dresses a live model in a traditional wedding kimono and then demonstrates the dressing process required for a middle-aged, married woman’s kimono. Fascinating to learn what is under the beautiful kimonos that are featured in the Museum exhibit.

Admission is $5 for museum members, $10 for non-members. Advance reservations are requested. Please pay admission fee online or by calling the Museum (805) 688-7889.