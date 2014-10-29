Drink for the BOO-bies!
Trick or Teat!
Ghosts, goblins, ghouls, and Santa Barbara drinkers get ready! Our annual Halloween crawl is here!
This year, we're mixing it up and giving back while we sip! A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara!
Event will begin at 6:30 and will continue through all of the stops as we open Halloween week and sip down on some booby benefiting brews.
Participating Locations:
Figueroa Mountain Brew Co.
Red's
Blind Tiger
O'malleys
TBA
Advanced ticket purchase is recommended as tickets will be $30 at the door.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Night Out
- Starts: October 29, 2014 6:30 pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $20-$30
- Location: Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/do-it-for-the-boo-bies/tickets
- Sponsors: Night Out