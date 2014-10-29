Calendar » Drink for the BOO-bies!

October 29, 2014 from 6:30 pm - 10:00pm

Trick or Teat!

Ghosts, goblins, ghouls, and Santa Barbara drinkers get ready! Our annual Halloween crawl is here!

This year, we're mixing it up and giving back while we sip! A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara!

Event will begin at 6:30 and will continue through all of the stops as we open Halloween week and sip down on some booby benefiting brews.

Participating Locations:

Figueroa Mountain Brew Co.

Red's

Blind Tiger

O'malleys

TBA

Advanced ticket purchase is recommended as tickets will be $30 at the door.