Calendar » Drive Clean Santa Barbara: Alternative Fuel Vehicle Workshop + Ride & Drive

December 3, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Workshop presentation and Q&A session - 6:00 to 6:45 PM

Rides and test drives - 6:45 to 9:00 PM

Electric vehicles and other alternative fuel vehicles can save drivers money on fuel, improve local air quality, and cut down on climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions. Come learn more about these exciting technologies at this special workshop presented by Community Environmental Council, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District. Then, take an alternative fuel vehicle for a spin to get some first-hand experience with driving clean.