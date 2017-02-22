Calendar » Driving Clean - The Road Ahead for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles and Hydrogen

February 22, 2017 from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) produce zero-tailpipe emissions and are a pillar of the state's strategy to reduce climate pollution from transportation. Join Community Environmental Council to learn about the road ahead for FCEVs and their fuel, hydrogen. The forum will include a panel of experts from the California Fuel Cell Partnership and local government who will discuss the benefits, challenges, and opportunities for hydrogen-fueled transportation in the Central Coast region and greater California.