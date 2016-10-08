Calendar » Drone Discovery

October 8, 2016 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

4-H National Youth Science Day presents Drone Discovery, part of the world's largest youth-led engineering design challenge. All youth ages 8-18 are invited to participate in this free event introducing them to the exciting world of drones. Through hands-on experiments, participants will learn to work with fixed and rotary wing designs, explore the concept of remote sensing and dive into the world of coding for real drone applications.

This is one of hundreds of local events taking place in all 50 states and in countries around the world, with nearly 100,000 participants anticipated world-wide.