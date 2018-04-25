Calendar » “Drought, Fire, and Flood: Climate Change and Our New Normal” Town Hall Community Meeting

April 25, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

There is no question that the frequency and ferocity of severe weather phenomena experienced globally, nationally, and most recently locally, are the result of increasingly rapid climate change. Worse, as global warming continues to progress, the events we are seeing and experiencing now represent only the beginning stages of a new normal that will increasingly worsen in the coming years and decades. It is essential and urgent that we begin to squarely confront the potential impacts of climate change on human lives in our community, how we can improve our readiness and response to those impacts, and what this new reality requires in both policy and practice to improve the resiliency of our infrastructure, our businesses, our homes, our community, and our region.

To advance this community conversation in as broad and visible a way as possible, the UCSB Bren School of Environmental Science and Management, the Community Environmental Council, the Santa Barbara Foundation, and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History invite community leaders and members from the greater Santa Barbara region to a town hall event generously hosted by the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts at the Granada Theatre on April 25, at 7:00 PM.

The town hall will include a series of presentations by climate change experts followed by a moderated panel discussion and questions from the audience.