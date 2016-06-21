Calendar » Duncan Turner MD Gregory Keller MD Special Event

June 21, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Please Join us for an Intimate Educational look at ThermiVa with Dr. Duncan Turner

PLEASE RSVP 805-962-1957 Space is limited.

Tuesday June 21st

5:30-7:00

737 Garden Street

Bring your appetite and a friend! Wine and Appetizers will be served. Raffle and discount on products for all attendees.

With Special Guest Speaker, Dr. Gregory Keller, Maintaining and Restoring a Youthful Appearance.

Dr Keller is an internationally known facial plastic surgeon, who specializes in naturally restoring your youthful facial appearance. A board certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Keller limits his practice to facial plastic surgery, rhinoplasty and hair transplantation. He has invented and published natural facial rejuvenation techniques that are used internationally by a majority of facial plastic, occuloplastic, general plastic, and cosmetic surgeons, who perform facial aesthetic surgery.

Dr. Keller will be discussing not one, but the many techniques he uses to achieve a "natural look".