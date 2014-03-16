Calendar » Dwarf to Super Novae

March 16, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

TITLE: Dwarf to Super Novae, How Dead Stars Occasionally Light Up and Tell Us About the Universe, by Prof. Omer Blaes, Physics Dept., UCSB

DESCRIPTION: In a few billion years our Sun will run out of fuel and turn into an extraordinarily dense, Earth-sized star called a white dwarf. Some white dwarfs can rejuvenate themselves into new stars, or novae! Dr. Blaes will tell us how modeling them can tell us about planet formation, the size of the universe, and that mysterious stuff called "dark energy."