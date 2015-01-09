Calendar » Dynamic Governance Empowering People & Organizations Introductory Public Talk

January 9, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join long time Dynamic Governance pioneers and experts John Buck and Manfred Friedrich for an introductory talk as they share the ideas and concepts of Dynamic Governance as a way to empower and bring out the best in people working together for a common purpose.

Dynamic Governance (aka Sociocracy) is an elegantly simple, innovative new method of governing that creates more inclusive and efficient organizations, while creating better human relationships.



