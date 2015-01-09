Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 4:55 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Dynamic Governance Empowering People & Organizations Introductory Public Talk

January 9, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join long time Dynamic Governance pioneers and experts John Buck and Manfred Friedrich for an introductory talk  as they share the ideas and concepts of Dynamic Governance as a way to empower and bring out the best in people working together for a common purpose. 

Dynamic Governance (aka Sociocracy) is an elegantly simple, innovative new method of governing that creates more inclusive and efficient organizations, while creating better human relationships.  


 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: nterplay,Santa Barbara Permaculture Network,Earth First Construction, Sweetwater Collaborative, Sama Group Santa Barbara, Center for Nonviolent Communication:
  • Starts: January 9, 2015 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: $5-$10
  • Location: Santa Barbara County Public Health Building, 300 North San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.
  • Website: http://www.sbpermacuture.org
