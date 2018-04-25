Calendar » Dyslexia Dialogue with Peggy Stern, “the Super d! Show”

February 7, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us for our very special guest, Academy Award winning filmmaker, Peggy Stern, creator of Dyslexiaville.com and "the Super d! Show," a web-based television series starring students with dyslexia! Based in NYC, Peggy is making a special appearance in Santa Barbara to discuss her creative life, including growing up with dyslexia, graduating from Harvard, learning to support dyslexic strengths as the mother of a daughter with dyslexia (now a college student majoring in pre-med). She will show clips from her show and share her insights with us in a presentation suitable for parents, children, educators and community members.