E-waste Collection Event

October 19, 2012 from 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

This two day event hosted by the City of Santa Barbara is FREE to all area businesses and residents. Join us Friday and Saturday October 19th & 20th between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm Any electronic or small appliance with an electrical cord or that takes batteries will be accepted. Please no batteries, toner cartridges, light bulbs, or large appliances. For questions, please call 805-564-5631.