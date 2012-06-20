Calendar » E.J. Dionne Jr. in a lecture

June 20, 2012 from 8:00pm

In Our Divided Political Heart: The Battle for the American Idea in an Age of Discontent, E.J. Dionne Jr. argues that underlying our political impasse is a lost sense of national balance that in turn reflects a loss of historical memory. Americans disagree about who we are because we can’t agree about who we’ve been.