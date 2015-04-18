Calendar » Earth Day Eat Local Dinner

April 18, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Dig in at Santa Barbara Earth Day’s 2nd annual pop-up Eat Local Dinner on Saturday, April 18, from 7:00 - 9:30 p.m. The meal's theme, From Sea and Field to Plate, will serve up local, seasonal ingredients from Fairview Farms paired with sustainable seafood in a menu prepared by Jeff Olsson, Executive Chef and owner of New West Catering and Industrial Eats. Local libations from Jun Brewery and Firestone Walker Brewing Co. and artisan hors d'oeuvres will lead into the 4-course family-style feast, which includes wine pairings from Buttonwood Farm Winery.

This exclusive meal-to-remember will sell out early.

Tickets: $100 each. Must be 21 or older. Advanced purchase only by calling contact Kathi King at (805) 963- 0583 x108.