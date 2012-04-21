Calendar » Earth Day Festival

April 21, 2012 from 11:00 a.m.

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) presents the 2012 Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival. Widely acknowledged as the birthplace of the modern environmental movement, the festival showcases the latest in green technologies and products to the environmentally savvy of California’s Central Coast. This year’s theme “Mobilize” will capture the power of grassroots action through mobile networks. Major attractions include the longest-running public Green Car Show in the U.S. with free “ride and drives” in the latest alternative fueled vehicles, as well as a vibrant Bike World with free bike valet, check-ups, and a 100-mile bike ride. Discover the latest and greatest green products and innovations in the EcoMarketplace, featuring 250 exhibitors, and promote environmental causes in the Activist Square. Santa Barbara Earth Day attracts tens of thousands of eco-minded visitors each year. Come and experience the live music, enjoy the delicious organic foods, indulge in the Beer & Wine Garden, and much more! Date/Time: Saturday, April, 21st from11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 22nd from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Location: Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101