Earth Day Opening Night Benefit
April 15, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Join WA Productions and New Noise for the annual Earth Day Opening Night, a benefit for the Community Environmental Council, who host the annual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival.
Enjoy music as you munch on tasty appetizers, sip delicious beer & wine, and mingle with the Santa Barbara Earth Day team. Tickets are $20 each and include one beer or wine, or a 4-pack of tickets is $70.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: WA Productions, New Noise Music Foundation
- Starts: April 15, 2015 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $20
- Location: Armada Wine & Beer Merchant 1129A State St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/sb-earth-day-opening-night-benefit/tickets#.VR2sNBPF9tI
- Sponsors: WA Productions, New Noise Music Foundation