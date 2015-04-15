Calendar » Earth Day Opening Night Benefit

April 15, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Join WA Productions and New Noise for the annual Earth Day Opening Night, a benefit for the Community Environmental Council, who host the annual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival.

Enjoy music as you munch on tasty appetizers, sip delicious beer & wine, and mingle with the Santa Barbara Earth Day team. Tickets are $20 each and include one beer or wine, or a 4-pack of tickets is $70.