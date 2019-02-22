Calendar » Earth Repair! Ecological Restoration & Bio-Remediation to Heal the Planet with Leila Darwish and T

February 22, 2019 from 6:30 pm - 9:00pm

Evening Talk - Friday, February 22, 2019

joined by a panel of community members

Moderator - Paul Relis

6:30-9pm

Admission $10 (full time students with i.d. free)

Millions of acres of land have been contaminated by pesticides, improperly handled chemicals, dirty energy projects, toxic waste, and other pollutants in the United States and Canada.



Technology has provided humans with an unparalleled standard of living, but in the process has left a severely degraded and contaminated environment in need of recovery. With the health of our land, waterways, oceans, and human health at risk, how do we navigate out of these toxic times, both our past legacy, and what we will face in the future.



Join Santa Barbara Permaculture Network as we host Leila Darwish and Tom Duncan for a two day event as they share their international work and expertise with ecological restoration using bio-remediation, a process of detoxifying and restoring the land and water by working with plants, fungi and micro-organisms.



Leila Darwish is the author of Earth Repair, A Grassroots Guide to Healing Toxic and Damaged Landscapes, who’s original focus was on oil spills, as she came from the Tar Sands region in Alberta Canada. Shocked by how ill prepared both government and oil companies were for cleaning up oil spills, Darwish was prompted to educate herself with a deep dive into the world of bioremediation.



With a mission to empower citizens and communities to organize, scale up, and respond effectively to all kinds of industrial disasters where dangerous chemicals are released into the air, water and soil, Darwish embarked on a career as a grassroots bioremediation educator and consultant. Darwish wants all citizens, especially those in the most vulnerable communities, to have the knowledge and skills needed to protect their families and homes from exposure to harmful toxins.



Tom Duncan’s bioremediation work takes the form of man-made constructed floating islands and wetlands. With all kinds of pollutants entering our waterways, including urban runoff, stormwater sediments, heavy metals from industry, and agricultural pesticides and fertilizers causing deadly algal bloom, these floating wetlands help restore ecological function by filtering and purifying with the use of microbes and plants.



An entrepreneur devoted to the health of the planet, Duncan created the AquaBiofilterTM Floating Wetlands & Island technology, to clean up polluted lakes, water bodies, rivers and estuaries. In addition to cleaning the water, floating islands optimize habitat for wildlife, and provide additional areas for food production for growing populations.



Both events takes place at Antioch University, 602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101. No reservations are required for the Friday evening talk, please pay at the door. Leila Darwish’s Earth Repair book will be available for purchase at both events. For more information, [email protected], www.sbpermaculture.org; 805-962-2571, or https://www.facebook.com/events/469040323630516/