Earthquakes in Japan and California
May 18, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Speaker: Professor Toshiro Tanimoto, Dept. of Earth Sciences, UCSB
Sunday, April 13, 2014, 2pm
Prof. Tanimoto will explain what really happens in the Earth when earthquakes occur, such as the 2011 earthquake in Japan that caused a tsunami, or the 1994 Northridge earthquake. He will discuss what we really know about the processes that cause them.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library
- Starts: May 18, 2014 2:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Goleta Valley Public Library
- Sponsors: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library