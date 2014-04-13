Calendar » Earthquakes in Japan and California

May 18, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Speaker: Professor Toshiro Tanimoto, Dept. of Earth Sciences, UCSB

Sunday, April 13, 2014, 2pm

Prof. Tanimoto will explain what really happens in the Earth when earthquakes occur, such as the 2011 earthquake in Japan that caused a tsunami, or the 1994 Northridge earthquake. He will discuss what we really know about the processes that cause them.