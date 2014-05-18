Earthquakes in Japan and California
May 18, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm
SPEAKER: Professor Toshiro Tanimoto, Dept. of Earth Sciences, UCSB.
Professor Tanimoto will explain what really happened in the Earth to cause the 2011 earthquake in Japan and subsequent tsunami, or the 1994 Northridge earthquake. He will share what we really know about the processes that cause them.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library
- Starts: May 18, 2014 2:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Goleta Valley Public Library
