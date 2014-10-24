Earvin “Magic” Johnson
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3100 or (805) 893-3535
An Evening with Earvin "Magic" Johnson
The Magic of Winning
Fri, Oct 24, 8:00 p.m., Arlington Theatre
“Magic Johnson changed America forever… In an age of diminishing activism in sports, Magic has had indelible power.” Time magazine
One of the most decorated players in the history of the NBA, Magic Johnson won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, was selected three times as NBA Most Valuable Player and was a member of the 1992 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal “Dream Team.” He was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002. Since retiring from professional basketball, Magic has turned his attention to entrepreneurship and is a leading spokesperson on HIV education. Already a legend on the court, he is forging his legacy off the court with his latest venture, Magic Johnson Enterprises, which provides strategic alliances, investments and consulting in underserved urban communities. Magic will revisit his life story with a passionate message about how we can all make a difference.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: October 24, 2014 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $128.00-$28.00
- Location: Arlington Theatre
