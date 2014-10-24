Calendar » Earvin “Magic” Johnson

October 24, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3100 or (805) 893-3535

An Evening with Earvin "Magic" Johnson

The Magic of Winning

Fri, Oct 24, 8:00 p.m., Arlington Theatre

“Magic Johnson changed America forever… In an age of diminishing activism in sports, Magic has had indelible power.” Time magazine



One of the most decorated players in the history of the NBA, Magic Johnson won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, was selected three times as NBA Most Valuable Player and was a member of the 1992 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal “Dream Team.” He was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002. Since retiring from professional basketball, Magic has turned his attention to entrepreneurship and is a leading spokesperson on HIV education. Already a legend on the court, he is forging his legacy off the court with his latest venture, Magic Johnson Enterprises, which provides strategic alliances, investments and consulting in underserved urban communities. Magic will revisit his life story with a passionate message about how we can all make a difference.