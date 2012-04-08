Calendar » Easter at Bacara Resort & Spa

April 8, 2012 from 10:30 a.m.

Celebrate Easter at Bacara Resort & Spa with holiday feasts and plenty of family fun on Sunday, April 8th. Enjoy a decadent Easter Brunch at Miró from 10:30am to 3:00pm. Savor mouthwatering brunch favorites like Rosemary & Garlic Crusted Leg of Lamb, Clove & Orange Glazed Ham, Eggs Benedict, Farmer’s Market fresh salads, house-made pastas, a Sushi station, Cheese & Charcuterie, an Omelet station, and the most impressive specialty dessert selection you’ve ever laid eyes on! Easter Dinner will also be served at The Bistro from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, and will feature a selection of seasonal Spring indulgences. Easter Brunch at Miró is $85 per person, $42.50 for children 12 & under. Easter Dinner is $75 per person, $37.50 for children 12 & under. Little ones waiting for the Easter Bunny can look forward to fun & free activities including Easter Eggs Hunts at 10:00am, 11:30pm, 1:00pm or 2:30pm as well as Easter cookie decorating. Be on the lookout for the one and only “Golden Egg” at each hunt. The lucky one to find this treasure will be go home with a basket of special sweet confections made by Bacara’s talented Pastry Chef, Daniel Sampson. For more information about Easter Brunch at Miró, Easter Dinner at The Bistro, or children’s activities throughout the day, please call 805-968-0100 or visit www.bacararesort.com.