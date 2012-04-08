Calendar » Easter Brunch at Kimpton’s Canary Hotel

April 8, 2012 from 10:00 a.m.

Make your way to Kimpton’s Canary Hotel for a festive buffet brunch this Easter on the rooftop terrace – The Perch. Indulge in a selection of fresh seafood, savory salads and breakfast favorites like eggs benedict, and customized omelets & waffles. Guests can stop by the carving station for traditional spiral cut ham and roasted turkey and select from entrees, like Oregano Dusted Leg of Lamb and Lemon Baked Local Halibut for a full range of tastes. To top off the decadence, an assortment of desserts like mini cupcakes, chocolate cake and petit fours will also be served. For Easter entertainment, guests can enjoy live music by Santa Barbara’s popular jazz group, Ulysses S. Jasz, from 11:00am to 3:00pm. Brunch will be served from 10:00am to 4:00pm and the cost is $65 per person. For more information and to make reservations, please call (805) 884-0300 or visit www.canarysantabarbara.com. Canary Hotel is located at 31 West Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara. To make a reservation, call toll-free 1-877-468-3515 or (805) 884-0300. Visit www.canarysantabarbara.com.