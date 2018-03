Calendar » EASTER EGG HUNT

March 30, 2013 from 1:00pm - 2:00pm

EASTER EGG HUNT. Saturday March 30, 1:00 p.m. Free. For children 5th grade and younger. Bring your Easter basket. Refreshments served. St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay Dr., Santa Barbara. 967-6327