Easy Meals For Busy Parents with Williams Sonoma at the Public Market!

September 27, 2015 from 12:30pm - 1:30pm

On Sunday September 27 at 12:30, Chef Michele Molony from Williams Sonoma will make a special visit to the Public Market to host a particularly timely cooking class, “Easy Meals For Busy Parents” specifically targeted at busy moms, dads and anyone on-the-go. This class is all about how to prepare simple, easy AND delicious dinners every family will love! Class is $40 and includes light lunch and complimentary champagne split. Space is limited and advanced reservations are required. Call 805-770-7702 to reserve!