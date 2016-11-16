Calendar » Easy Thanksgiving Side Dishes

November 16, 2016 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

Skip the stress of Thanksgiving Dinner and learn how to prepare perfect side dishes ahead of time! Discover how to make comfort food side dishes that bring out the bountiful harvest of autumn vegetables. Learn clever plate presentation techniques that will have guests savor every bite. Take back the holiday season, prepare and create with no fuss. Register now!

Course number: 606443

Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Room 27 – Culinary Lab

310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Class cost: $45

Contact: [email protected]

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138