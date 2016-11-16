Easy Thanksgiving Side Dishes
SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
Skip the stress of Thanksgiving Dinner and learn how to prepare perfect side dishes ahead of time! Discover how to make comfort food side dishes that bring out the bountiful harvest of autumn vegetables. Learn clever plate presentation techniques that will have guests savor every bite. Take back the holiday season, prepare and create with no fuss. Register now!
Course number: 606443
Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Room 27 – Culinary Lab
310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Class cost: $45
Contact: [email protected]
Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138
