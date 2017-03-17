Eat, Drink, & Be Irish at Blush
March 17, 2017 from 4:00pm - 1:30am
Put on some green and let's party like the Irish ����✨��
Join BlushSB this St. Patrick's Day for some good eats, live music, and ALOT of drinking!
- Irish drink specials
- corned beef tacos
- corned beef & cabbage dinner special
Friday March 17, 2017
Open @ 4pm
TheAcademy Live Music Performance 4pm-7pm
For reservations please call 805.957.1300 or visit http://www.blushsb.com/reservation/
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 17, 2017 4:00pm - 1:30am
- Price: Free Admission
- Location: Blush Restaurant + Lounge 630 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1345742502175978/