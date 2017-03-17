Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 12:25 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Eat, Drink, & Be Irish at Blush

March 17, 2017 from 4:00pm - 1:30am

Put on some green and let's party like the Irish ����✨��

Join BlushSB this St. Patrick's Day for some good eats, live music, and ALOT of drinking!

- Irish drink specials
- corned beef tacos 
- corned beef & cabbage dinner special

Friday March 17, 2017 
Open @ 4pm 
TheAcademy Live Music Performance 4pm-7pm

For reservations please call 805.957.1300 or visit http://www.blushsb.com/reservation/
 

 

