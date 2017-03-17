Calendar » Eat, Drink, & Be Irish at Blush

March 17, 2017 from 4:00pm - 1:30am

Put on some green and let's party like the Irish ����✨��



Join BlushSB this St. Patrick's Day for some good eats, live music, and ALOT of drinking!



- Irish drink specials

- corned beef tacos

- corned beef & cabbage dinner special



Friday March 17, 2017

Open @ 4pm

TheAcademy Live Music Performance 4pm-7pm



For reservations please call 805.957.1300 or visit http://www.blushsb.com/reservation/

