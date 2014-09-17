Calendar » Eat This Shoot That End of Summer Tasting Party

September 17, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Come get funked with Eat This Shoot That at our End of Summer Tasting Party!

Enjoy tastings from several stops we hit along our weekly tour, including Lucky Penny, Koval Confections, and Figueroa Mountain Brewery. Plus, additional tastings from many other local vendors, like Sweet Lady Cook, Sugar Cat Studio, Rockrose Provisions, and more!



Attendees even leave the party with some new tips and tricks for taking better photos with their smartphone or camera! Plus, we'll have a photobooth set up so folks can snap tons of fun photos at the event, and there will be live music so everyone can bust some moves too.



Admission is free, just come ready to taste some yummy foods and snap some pics! The event is open to the public, so bring your friends!



Additionally, a certain amount of proceeds from beer purchased that night will go toward benefiting Starr-King Parent Child Workshop, a local non-profit.