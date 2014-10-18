Calendar » EBF Productions’ “Variety United”Benefiting: Casa Esperanza Homeless Center

October 18, 2014 from 7:00 p.m.

Variety United is a series of variety shows performed at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, all benefiting a different non-profit.

Every Variety United show is family-friendly entertainment that guarantees something for everyone. Variety United is in its forth season and has benefited over a dozen non-profits!

Who: A blend of professional and community performers. The show is suitable for all ages.

What: A classic variety show benefiting “Casa Esperanza Homeless Center”.

The mission of Casa Esperanza Homeless Center is to assist in moving as many people as possible from homelessness to housing. www.casa-esperanza.org

When: Saturday, October 18, 2014, 7:00 p.m.; Lobby Marketplace opens at 6:00 p.m. with artists and vendors.

Where: The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St., Santa Barbara – www.luketheatre.org.

Why: To provide entertainment of varying cultural and entertainment styles while supporting “Casa Esperanza Homeless Center”.

Website: www.ebfproductions.org

Tickets: General Seating, sold at the door. $20 adults, $15 seniors & students, Children 5 and under free! Cash or Checks only. Free parking!

For More Information: (805) 963-6440

This event is supported in part by the Marjorie Luke Theatre’s Dreier Family Rent Subsidy Fund,

Santa Barbara Children’s Theatre, Andersen’s Danish Restaurant & Bakery, The Attic, Viva Oliva, Adams Printing & Graphics, and Edward Jones - Mesa Office