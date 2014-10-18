EBF Productions’ “Variety United”Benefiting: Casa Esperanza Homeless Center
Variety United is a series of variety shows performed at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, all benefiting a different non-profit.
Every Variety United show is family-friendly entertainment that guarantees something for everyone. Variety United is in its forth season and has benefited over a dozen non-profits!
Who: A blend of professional and community performers. The show is suitable for all ages.
What: A classic variety show benefiting “Casa Esperanza Homeless Center”.
The mission of Casa Esperanza Homeless Center is to assist in moving as many people as possible from homelessness to housing. www.casa-esperanza.org
When: Saturday, October 18, 2014, 7:00 p.m.; Lobby Marketplace opens at 6:00 p.m. with artists and vendors.
Where: The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St., Santa Barbara – www.luketheatre.org.
Why: To provide entertainment of varying cultural and entertainment styles while supporting “Casa Esperanza Homeless Center”.
Website: www.ebfproductions.org
Tickets: General Seating, sold at the door. $20 adults, $15 seniors & students, Children 5 and under free! Cash or Checks only. Free parking!
For More Information: (805) 963-6440
This event is supported in part by the Marjorie Luke Theatre’s Dreier Family Rent Subsidy Fund,
Santa Barbara Children’s Theatre, Andersen’s Danish Restaurant & Bakery, The Attic, Viva Oliva, Adams Printing & Graphics, and Edward Jones - Mesa Office
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 18, 2014 7:00 p.m.
- Price: $20 adults; $15 seniors and Students
- Location: The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.ebfproductions.org