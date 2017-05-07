Calendar » Echoes of El Pueblo Viejo: Lecture and Book Signing by Mary Louise Days and Dick Oglesby

May 7, 2017 from 2:00pm

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) and UCSB History Associates are pleased to present Echoes from El Pueblo Viejo, a free lecture by Mary Louise Days and Dick Oglesby on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Alhecama Theatre (914 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara).

In 1986, the first edition of El Pueblo Viejo was published following surveys of the downtown neighborhoods which were shaped by the post-1925 Santa Barbara earthquake requirement that buildings conform to the Spanish Colonial Revival architectural style. The second edition of Santa Barbara: a Guide to El Pueblo Viejo was published in November 2016 by the Santa Barbara Conservancy. It provides new color photographs by David Jones and updated information about 262 structures in the El Pueblo Viejo boundaries and a few from outside of it. Come hear about some of the buildings and people who helped make Santa Barbara what it is. A book signing and reception will follow the talk.

Mary Louise Days and Dick Oglesby, two of the authors of the new edition, are both on the board of the Santa Barbara Conservancy. Mary Louise is on the SBTHP board and chairs its Research Center Committee. Dick is professor emeritus of the history of California and the American West at UCSB. He was named a Life Honorary Director of SBTHP when he retired from its board in January.

Location: Alhecama Theatre

El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park

914 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara

Admission: FREE

For more information: (805) 965-0093 or www.sbthp.org/calendar