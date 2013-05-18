Calendar » ECOFaith Round table

May 18, 2013 from 11:00am - 12:30pm

ECOFaith of Santa Barbara presents speaker for clergy and lay leaders on the Realities of Climate Changeon energy conservation and sustainability for houses of worship. Speaker Katie Davis from The Climate Reality Project, an organization founded by Vice President Al Gore, will speak at 11 am on Saturday May 18th at Grace Lutheran Church at 3869 State Street in Santa Barbara. Ivor John will speak on ECOFaith and the Path of Sustainability plan for houses of worship to address the global crisis.