Calendar » Ecological Restoration on the California Channel Islands presented by Ken Owen

November 5, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Meeting November 5th, 2014 7PM

Ecological Restoration on the California Channel Islands

presented by Ken Owen

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road

Ken Owen has fifteen years of experience managing large-scale ecological restoration projects in sensitive natural areas. He has more than two decades of experience with non-profit management and is a co-founder and Executive Director of Channel Islands Restoration.

In his presentation, Ken Owen highlights some of the most interesting of the ecological restoration projects on our local islands. The presentation includes beautiful and detailed photographs, plus lively commentary from nearly fifteen years of Ken’s work on the Channel Islands. This is a great opportunity to learn about environments that are practically in our backyards, but are also worlds apart.

Gathering on a regular basis since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM generally on the first Wednesday of every month at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Visitors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. There is usually a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.

Contact: [email protected] Web: www.sbchs.org