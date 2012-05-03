Calendar » Economic Forecast Project 2012

May 3, 2012 from 8:00 AM

Ticket includes admission to the entire half-day Summit, a copy of the 2012 Santa Barbara County Economic Outlook report plus a Continental Breakfast from 7 AM - 8 AM Keynote speaker: Gillian Tett From the Great Moderation to the Great Instability Additional presenters are Dennis Lockhart, Charles Plosser, John C. Williams, and David E. Altig For tickets or more information: (805) 893-3535 Presented by the UCSB Economic Forecast Project and UCSB Arts & Lectures