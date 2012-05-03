Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:59 pm | Partly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Economic Forecast Project 2012

May 3, 2012 from 8:00 AM

Ticket includes admission to the entire half-day Summit, a copy of the 2012 Santa Barbara County Economic Outlook report plus a Continental Breakfast from 7 AM - 8 AM Keynote speaker: Gillian Tett From the Great Moderation to the Great Instability Additional presenters are Dennis Lockhart, Charles Plosser, John C. Williams, and David E. Altig For tickets or more information: (805) 893-3535 Presented by the UCSB Economic Forecast Project and UCSB Arts & Lectures

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Montecito Bank & Trust
  • Starts: May 3, 2012 8:00 AM
  • Price: General Public $203.00 / UCSB Students $28.00
  • Location: The Granada Theatre
  • Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2344
