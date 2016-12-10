Edible Santa Barbara Holiday Pop-Up Shop
Edible Santa Barbara and Telegraph Brewing Company, along with the wonderful artisan producers in the Fall Issue Holiday Gift Guide are teaming up to present a one of a kind holiday shopping experience.
Please join us on Saturday, December 10th from 1–6pm for a wide selection of culinary and artisanal gifts. You'll be able to find something for everyone on your shopping list while also enjoying the offerings from Telegraph Brewing Co and the HEATCulinary Food Truck.
Gift Guide Artisans:
A Taste of Ojai - Cookbook and Sea Salts by Private Chef Robin
Salty Girl Seafood
Ojai Jelly
Jilli Vanilli
Creations 4 Paleo
Cowboy Ike's Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Jelly
Pacific Pickle Works
Broken Clock Vinegar Works
Bragg Live Food Products
Jessica Foster Confections
Moscow Copper Co
Los Olivos General Store
The Santa Barbara Company
Garibaldi Goods
Larder Meat Co.
The Grapeseed Company
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Edible Santa Barbara
- Starts: December 10, 2016 1:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Telegraph Brewing Co.
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1785286685078543/
- Sponsors: Edible Santa Barbara