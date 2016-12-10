Calendar » Edible Santa Barbara Holiday Pop-Up Shop

December 10, 2016 from 1:00pm - 6:00pm

Edible Santa Barbara and Telegraph Brewing Company, along with the wonderful artisan producers in the Fall Issue Holiday Gift Guide are teaming up to present a one of a kind holiday shopping experience.

Please join us on Saturday, December 10th from 1–6pm for a wide selection of culinary and artisanal gifts. You'll be able to find something for everyone on your shopping list while also enjoying the offerings from Telegraph Brewing Co and the HEATCulinary Food Truck.

Gift Guide Artisans:

A Taste of Ojai - Cookbook and Sea Salts by Private Chef Robin

Salty Girl Seafood

Ojai Jelly

Jilli Vanilli

Creations 4 Paleo

Cowboy Ike's Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Jelly

Pacific Pickle Works

Broken Clock Vinegar Works

Bragg Live Food Products

Jessica Foster Confections

Moscow Copper Co

Los Olivos General Store

The Santa Barbara Company

Garibaldi Goods

Larder Meat Co.

The Grapeseed Company

