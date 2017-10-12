Education, Diversity, and Democracy: How Can We Fulfill Higher Education’s Promise to Prepare Citize
Dean Milem of the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education will discuss the ways in which higher education stakeholders can work together to create equitable, vibrant, engaging institutions that prepare citizens for an increasingly diverse democracy. The lecture will build upon three decades of scholarship regarding race relations and education, the outcomes of diversity in higher education, and the essential components of diverse and equitable learning environments.
This lecture launches the Gevirtz School’s Dean’s Lecture Series on Education, Diversity, and Democracy.
October 12, 2017 6:00 PM
