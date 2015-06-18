Calendar » Educational Book, Games, and Toy Sale

June 18, 2016 from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Time To Get Ready To Buy And Sell:

Educational Book, Games, Toy, And Used Curriculum Sale

Who: For All Educators, Parents, Homeschoolers

Where: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall

305 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

(at the corner of Anapamu and Garden Street)

When: Saturday, June 18, 2015 from 9:00 – 1:00 PM

(Sellers bring your items on Friday, June 17, 2015 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm)

Why: Get Ready For

• Some Great Educational Books and Games for Summer

• Planning Next Year’s School Year

• Buying and Selling Used Curriculm, Educational Books and Games

Troop 1 is sponsoring our 2nd annual Educational Book, Toy, and Used Curriculum Sale. Want to make a little money on the educational books, toys, and games that you have? Here is a good way to sell the items that you are done with. It is also a great way to get some good deals on books, toys, and curriculum for next year. Please pass this along to anyone who may be interested. There will be lots of bargains on great items.

How does it work?

If you have educational books,toys and games that you no longer need, you may sell them at our sale. You will need to label them with your name and selling price. When pricing, keep in mind that there will be a 20% consignment fee deducted from the selling price. This fee will go towards Boy Scout Troop 1 to send their boys to summer camp. For additional selling information, please contact Martha at [email protected]

If you are interested in some great educational books/games at great prices, check out this sale.

*At the Sale, all items will be organized by subject*. For example, all

math items will be together on one table, all history books on another,

etc… This will make shopping so easy!



The categories for selling will include:



Math, Science, History, Geography, Bible, Foreign Language, Music, Art/Craft, Language Arts, Readers, Preschool/Picture Books, Thinking Skills, Resources, High School, Games, Toys, Digital Media-Movies, Music, Games, etc…



Any suggestions for additional categories -let me know



*Seller information:*



*Sellers can bring their books on Friday, June 19 from 3-5 pm.* There will

be boy scouts there to help you set up so that the items go on the proper

tables.



*The seller’s name and price need to be on a price tag that doesn’t easily

come off*. Blue painter’s tape marked with a sharpie works really well.

Your last name (and first name or initial) and price should be on the label

along with the price. Don’t use post-its because they come off too

easily. Address labels are nice but they stick too well and will tear if

the buyer tries to remove them. Try the blue painter’s tape.



*Prices should go in the upper right hand corner of the book.*



*What kind of items can be sold? *You can bring a wide variety of items to

the sale – curriculum, books, games, puzzles, math manipulatives, videos,

building sets. Please don’t bring clothes, household and kitchen items,

furniture.



*You set your own prices. *It is up to you to label and price your item.

Prices among the various sellers vary greatly, from full price to garage

sale discount prices. It is up to the seller to determine the prices.

Just keep in mind that there will be a 20% consignment fee that will go

towards sending the scouts to summer camp.



*After the sale*, you may collect your books after 1 pm. At the time, the

troop will tally up the amount sold for each seller and you may collect

your money. Any books that are unclaimed will be donated to Troop 1 to

donate to various organizations.



*Email me if you have any questions ([email protected]

<[email protected]>) Thank you for your support!*