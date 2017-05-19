Edward Borein Gallery Gala Opening
May 19, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:00 PM
Opening of the EDWARD BOREIN GALLERY
The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is pleased to announce the grand opening of the long-awaited permanent gallery dedicated to the art and legacy of famed Western artist Edward Borein.
Celebrate with a BBQ dinner, dancing and a toast to the Museum’s one thousand foot expansion!
$75 Members, $100 Guests
Purchase tickets HERE.
Western attire encouraged.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Historical Museum
- Starts: May 19, 2017 6:00pm - 9:00 PM
- Price: $75 - $100
- Location: Santa Barbara Historical Museum. 136 E. De la Guerra St.
- Website: https://www.sbhistorical.org/event/edward-borein-gallery-opening/
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Historical Museum