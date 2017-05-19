Calendar » Edward Borein Gallery Gala Opening

May 19, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:00 PM

Opening of the EDWARD BOREIN GALLERY

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is pleased to announce the grand opening of the long-awaited permanent gallery dedicated to the art and legacy of famed Western artist Edward Borein.

Celebrate with a BBQ dinner, dancing and a toast to the Museum’s one thousand foot expansion!

$75 Members, $100 Guests

Purchase tickets HERE.

Western attire encouraged.