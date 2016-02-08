Calendar » Eggs, Science, and a Work of Love with Terri Sheridan, Museum Librarian

February 8, 2016 from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Founded in 1916, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has grown from a collection of 5000 eggs to a world-recognized Museum with scientific collections of more than three million specimens and artifacts. As Albert Einstein once remarked, it is a museum “built by the work of love.” Come share the love…Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 18 E. Ortega Street. (i) Ron Skinner [email protected] (805) 682-4711 ext 170.